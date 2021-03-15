The International Cricket Council has imposed a 20 per cent fine for Team India players from their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. The penalty was imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath as the Men in Blue were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” said ICC in a statement.

“Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” added the statement.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Co. registered a thumping win on Sunday to level series 1-1. Chasing a modest target of 165, Kohli slammed unbeaten 73 runs as India claimed victory with 13 balls to spare. Apart from Kohli, debutant Ishan Kishan also played a crucial knock of 54 runs and was named Man of the Match.

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar were the pick of bowlers for claiming two wickets each.

For England, opener Jason Roy scored 46 off 35 balls while skipper Eoin Morgan made 28 off 20 balls.

At 130 for four in the 15th over, England looked well in course of reaching a near 200-run target but the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly to concede just 34 runs in the last five overs.

Meanwhile, the third match of the series will be played on March 16 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. The series is currently leveled at 1-1 as India will look to continue the winning momentum.