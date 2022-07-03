IND vs ENG: There’s Nothing Like Playing Well For India, Says Ravindra Jadeja

<strong>Birmingham:</strong> "If you are playing well for India, there is nothing like it; I have always tried to play well for India," Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said after the second day's play in the fifth and final cricket Test against England. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier on Saturday, he completed a well-deserved 104 -- mature and responsible innings -- to help India reach to an unexpected total of 416 after he joined Rishabh Pant when the score was 98 for five on the opening day of the Test match. <p></p> <p></p>He also shared that he was feeling very good. "As a player a 100 in England is very good." <p></p> <p></p>He added: "I was always thinking of leaving balls outside the off-stump, because discipline is important (in English conditions), otherwise you can get caught in the slips." <p></p> <p></p>Asked about the benefit of his century, he reacted: "As a batsman, my self-confidence will go up." <p></p> <p></p>When questioned about his possible role as a spin bowler in the upcoming fourth innings of the Test, Jadeja joked: "It will be good if I have no role to play as a bowler. That will be best for the team. I am a team player." <p></p> <p></p>Speaking to the press, 39-year-old Jimmy Anderson, who captured five wickets in the Indian innings, said: "The best line of defence (for England in their innings, which is underway) will be to attack." <p></p> <p></p>The enquiry was as to whether his team would be able to bat as aggressively as they did against New Zealand in last month's series. England were a quite precarious 84 for five at close of play on the second day. The fast bowler explained: "We have been in this position before this summer." <p></p> <p></p>"Pant played an amazing innings and Jadeja came into his own today," he commented paying tribute to the way the two Indian cricketers had batted in the match. <p></p> <p></p>However, he felt England were unfortunate that a record 35 runs were given away in a Stuart Broad over, when stand-in Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah plundered runs. <p></p> <p></p>"We were unlucky because of the dropped catch at fine leg. Nobody would have talked about it had that been taken." <p></p> <p></p><strong>(IANS)</strong>