Umpire Nitin Menon trended on Twitter during day 2 of the fourth Test match between India and England. Menon impressed many with his umpiring standards during the final Test. The 36-year-old made some smart decisions which were hailed by fans and several former cricketers.

On Day 2, Cheteshwar Pujara was given out by Menon to which the batsman instantly took a DRS as he thought the ball hits his bat first. However, the review made it clear that it hit the pad first and was absolute plumb in front of the wicket.

Menon also gave a tough call on Rohit Sharma’s dismissal on which the DRS resulted in the Umpire’s call.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to hail Menon for his accurate decisions.

“Nitin Menon is a damn good umpire. Our umpires get a lot of flak….some totally unwarranted too…but here’s a guy who’s right up there with the best in the world. Let’s acknowledge and appreciate that, ” Chopra wrote.

Sanjay Manjrekar also heaped praise on Menon and said it is great news for Indian cricket.

“Don’t want to put the ‘analyst’s’ curse on him, but Nitin Menon is having a brilliant series as umpire. Great news for Indian cricket. Have always felt India needs to produce many world class umpires along with world class cricketers,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Some cricket fans also talked highly of Menon on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Elite Panel of umpires. He was only third to be named in the elite panel.

Earlier, Menon has expressed his desire to stand as an umpire in the iconic Ashes Test series and ICC World Cup.

“I definitely would like to do Ashes. It’s the best Test series happening in the world. I would like to do a men’s world cup in the near future, I’ve not experienced that before. The T20 World Cup in India (2021) will be a very good experience if I can get a chance,” Nitin told Cricketnext.