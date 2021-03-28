England stand-in captain Jos Buttler feels that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a very competitive guy. Kohli and Buttler engaged in an altercation during the fifth T20I however the former feels the Indian skipper rides the emotions of the games.

Kohli has been in tremendous form and played a monumental role in India’s series win in T20Is. While he has also scored consecutive fifties in the first two ODIs.

“Someone like Virat is a very competitive guy and an emotional player, and he rides the emotions of the games. All of this series has been fiercely competitive,” England’s acting captain said ahead of the opening ODI.

Buttler further talked about the culture in the England team and said all players have a similar view.

“Myself and Eoin have a very similar view on the game and that runs throughout the team as well. It’s not just us as captain and vice-captain, it’s a lot of senior players, and anyone who really plays in the side, which is a big plus for English cricket,” the 30-year-old said about his leadership role.

The wicketkeeper-batsman further heaped praises on Morgan and call him one of the best captains he has ever played under.

“I was thinking yesterday, if I wasn’t ready to step into Morgs’ shoes when he’s not playing now, I never would be. He’s one of the best captains I’ve ever played under and a great friend and I’ve learned a lot from talking to him about leadership and how he captains. That’s certainly helped me feel more comfortable.

“Although I do have experience as a player I don’t have loads of experience as a captain so there are some different feelings and emotions that you have to get used to,” he added.

The final match of the series will be played on March 28 in Pune.