India captain Virat Kohli oozes energy and enthusiasm whether he’s on or off the field. And, the same level of passion he brings to his game when he’s wearing the prestigious India jersey. Another such instance came to light during the ongoing second Test between India and England when Kohli was clicked at the Lord’s balcony while performing his favourite ‘Nagin Dance’ step. With a big smile on his face, the India skipper not only entertained his teammates but also caught the attention of his fans worldwide.

The 32-year-old played a solid knock of 42 in the first innings against England. Kohli knitted a crucial 117-run stand for the third wicket with centurion KL Rahul (129) which helped India post a strong 364 run total on the board. On the second day of the second Test, Kohli was seen performing a ‘Nagin dance’ step at the iconic Lord’s balcony. The picture of Kohli dancing went viral on social media. Mohammad Siraj, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were seen enjoying their captain’s dancing skills.

Meanwhile, in the second Test, England captain Joe Root continued his dream run with an artistic 22nd hundred to ensure a morale-boosting first-innings lead for the hosts. The match is heading towards an interesting finish in the next couple of days.

Root (180 not out), who scored his second successive hundred of this series, took England from a position of weakness to strength with the first innings total of 391 after India scored 364 in their first essay.

More than the quantum of lead which stands at 27 currently, it is the psychological advantage that England gained after a poor first day which will put them in good stead as their bowlers would go flat out to dismiss the low on confidence Indian middle-order cheaply on the fourth day.

En route his 321-ball knock, Root became the first England captain to hit five hundreds in a season and also complete a personal milestone of 9000 Test runs while clinically annihilating the Indian attack which has till now failed to crack the ‘Root Code’.

If these records were not enough, he is also now the first English captain with six 150 plus scores, a testimony to his knack of hitting ‘Daddy Hundreds’.

His sequence of scores now reads 64, 109, 180* in this series. What makes him more special is the fact that he had made an attack, which otherwise gave a decent account of themselves, look pedestrian with his counter-punches that included 18 boundaries.