Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Liam Livingstone With A Cracker in 2nd T20I against England

Birmingham: Team India is on the verge of clinching the T20I series against England in their own backyard as the visitors are in a strong position after Indian pacers took some quick wickets in the second innings. Chasing a target of 170 in 20 overs, England had a poor start to their innings. They lost both their openers within 11 runs and then India’s ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah provided them one more blow as clean bowled Liam Livingstone.

The visiting side has already won the first match of the series and winning the second match will mean that they take the series home. Jasprit Bumrah knows that and it has also increased his motivation to perform better.

That Bumrah reaction ? pic.twitter.com/41wwbrnw6H Jitender Singh (@j_dhillon8) July 9, 2022

In the fifth over of the England innings, Jasprit Bumrah produced a cracker which angled in and clean bowled, Liam Livingstone. For a moment even Bumrah couldn’t believe his eyes that he got one of the most important wickets of the match like that.

Before Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl in the second innings, the Indian team reach a fighting total of 170 runs in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (46) scored the most runs for his team. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli failed to perform once again as he got out for just one run.

The Indian cricket fans quickly jumped to Twitter to show their frustration and stated that there are better players than Kohli in India right now who should get a chance to play for the team.

Virat Kohli has been going through a bad patch as he hasn’t been able to play a big inning in a long time.