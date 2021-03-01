With a plethora of talent, the Indian cricket team has always faced problems in selecting their best XIs in any format and the same issue is going around in the ongoing Test series against England. Team India has dropped Mayank Agarwal from the playing XI as young Shubman Gill has opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. Shubman impressed many with his batting prowess during the Australia tour but he has failed to capitalize on the opportunity in England Tests.

Mayank came into the Indian team during the 2018/19 Border Gavaskar Trophy and with his first match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, he announced his arrival at the big stage. He slammed 76 and 42 runs in his debut game as India registered a historic win at MCG. The Karnataka batsman slammed 77 runs in the Sydney Test to cement his place in the team as an opener.

In 2019, Mayank slammed a double century against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The knock was full of some dominating batting as Mayank made a statement that he is here to stay in the Indian team. The 30-year-old slammed another ton in the next Test in Pune against the Proteas.

In the same year, Mayank scored another double century against Bangladesh a month later from the South Africa series.

Unfortunately, even after scoring big daddy hundreds on India soil, Mayank has failed to get a chance in the ongoing Test series against England.

The 30-year-old had a tough time with the bat in the Test series against Australia which cost him the place. With 78 runs, in the three Tests he played there, Mayank lost his opening slot to Shubman Gill who is touted as the generational talent by many.

Shubman played with a lot of confidence in the Australia tour and slammed 259 runs in three Tests at an average of 51.80. But things are not going well in his favour in the home conditions against England as he scored only 119 in three Tests so far. The 21-year-old has displayed glimpses of his solid technique and class in the matches but failed to convert the start into a big score.

On the other hand, Mayank has an astonishing average of 99.50 on Indian soil, as he has scored 597 runs in 5 Tests. Despite, Shubman being an exceptional talent, Mayank surely deserves a chance in playing XI in the last Test.

While experienced Rohit Sharma has already cemented his place as the first opener of Team India in red-ball cricket. The 34-year-old has slammed 296 runs in 3 Tests against England at a sublime average of 59.20. He has shown the way to other batsmen in the series to counter-attack the spinners on the turning tracks of Chepauk and Motera.

With Rohit, Mayank holds the record of the third-highest opening partnership for India in Test cricket – 317.

It will be interesting to see whether the Indian team management gives a chance to Mayank in the fourth Test or will he get unlucky again.