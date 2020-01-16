After being dropped from the T20I squad, India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson on Thursday took to Twitter and posted a coma. It is unclear if it was intentional or cryptic, but fans seem to be making noise about it. Most of the fans feel it is intentional and is supporting him.

Not long back, his four-year wait of donning the team India jersey came to an end when he was picked for the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Promoted to bat at No 3, he could not make the most of it after hitting the very first ball for a six.

Currently, he is part of India A squad in New Zealand, but unfortunately, he has not been picked in the limited-overs senior team. He also posted a cryptic tweet which was a comma as if he was hinting that it isn’t a full stop to his career and there will be more opportunities.

, Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) January 16, 2020

Here’s is what fans made of it and reacted:

Understood it’s not a full stop , it’s comma , game on!! Rahulkrishna1hsr (@Rahulkrishna1h2) January 16, 2020

Time to believe in youself more than ever. Your very close to get what you deserve. Dont give up champ. Shailesh Amar Singh 🚩 (@shailesh0626) January 16, 2020

chronology says you’ll retire by the end of Aussie tour 🥳 Astronaut 🐒 (@TheRobustRascal) January 16, 2020

This is grave injustice happening with you Sanju. We stand with you. ` (@FourOverthrows) January 16, 2020

Knock the door off rather than typing “,” Score heavily & consistently. Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) January 16, 2020

Please don’t loose patience brother. We all support you. You deserve it. You plays very well. Play well with all your passion, to the opportunities that come to you. Time will answer the people who thought you were a normal batsman! Cheer up! Take your bat and show your talent. Akhil George (@akhilgeorge1993) January 16, 2020

Hey Sanju,why dont you draw 2-3 tattoos on your body,like every insta post of anushka,forcefully listen punjabi songs in team bus,hv fanky lifestyle like KL,Pandya? By only this way,Kohli will think for you.Sad but think over it. Sushans Aher (@SushansAher) January 16, 2020

Here is the Indian squad that will tour New Zealand:

India squad for five-match T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur