IND Vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Telangana: Rohit Sharma-led Team India move on to their next assignment after a 3-0 clean sweep victory over Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue team are set to take on Tom Latham's New Zealand side in the three-match ODI series. New Zealand would be playing without their regular skipper Kane Williamson and India would be missing Shreyas Iyer who got ruled out of the series due to a back injury on the eve of the first ODI. BCCI has named Rajat Patidar as his replacement. When Will India vs New Zealand Be played? India vs New Zealand will be played on January 18 Where Will India vs New Zealand be played? India vs New Zealand will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Telangana. What time does India vs New Zealand begin? India vs New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST. Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand? India vs New Zealand will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand? India vs New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. IND vs NZ Squads India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley