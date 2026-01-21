IND vs NZ 1st T20 LIVE streaming Details: Date, Time, when and where to watch in India

India and New Zealand clash in the 1st T20 in Nagpur. Check match preview, date, time, live streaming details, and full squads.

IND vs NZ 1st T20 2026

IND vs NZ: After an exciting and close ODI series, India and New Zealand will now shift their focus to T20 cricket, starting with the first match of a five-game T20 series on Wednesday, January 21, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1, but India will be looking to bounce back in the T20I format.

India’s strong T20 form

India has been in outstanding form in T20 cricket ever since their T20 World Cup win in 2024. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, India has not lost a single T20 series. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, this five-match series against New Zealand is the perfect opportunity for India to fine-tune their game and prepare for the big challenge ahead.

New Zealand’s recent success

On the other hand, New Zealand enters this series with strong momentum after winning their recent T20 series against the West Indies. While they have been strong in the format, New Zealand’s record against India in India hasn’t been great, which makes the upcoming contest even more thrilling.

Key Player: Kristian Clarke

Kristian Clarke, a pacer and all-rounder for New Zealand, will be a key player to watch. Clarke was impressive during the ODI series, claiming seven wickets, including two big wickets of Virat Kohli. He will be part of New Zealand’s T20 squad, with Michael Bracewell and Adam Milne sidelined due to injuries.

Also Read: â€˜I canâ€™t change my identityâ€¦â€™: Suryakumar BREAKS silence on form criticism before NZ T20 series

When and where is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20 will be played on Wednesday, January 21. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live streaming & TV details?

Fans can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand T20 Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

TRENDING NOW

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodi, Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kristian Clarke.