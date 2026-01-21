×

LIVE BLOG

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Scorecard & Updates: The match begins

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India take on New Zealand in the first T20I at Vidarbha Stadium, Nagpur.

yash.chauhan

By Yash Chauhan

Last Updated on - January 21, 2026 7:02 PM IST

The match begins

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have come out to begin India’s innings. Jacob Duffy is ready with the ball.

New Zealand (Playing XI)

Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India (Playing XI)

Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Here's what Suryakumar Yadav said after toss

We were looking to bowl first because we felt there was dew around 8.30 during our practice. But we don’t mind putting runs on the board and we have done well batting first. Shreyas, Harshit, Bishnoi and Kuldeep are the ones who are missing out.

Here's what Mitchell Santner said after toss

We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket and looks pretty high-scoring. Last week was pretty special. Every team knows how hard it is to come to India and won but this is a fresh series and they are a tough team in home conditions. Great start for us in terms of prep for the World Cup. Three seamers. Clarke makes his debut, Jamieson and Duffy are playing as well.

TOSS

New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the 1st T20 match of the series between India and New Zealand.

Yash Chauhan this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

