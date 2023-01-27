IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni Waves, Ranchi Erupts | WATCH VIDEO

The biggest cheer at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi was reserved for former India captain MS Dhoni during the first of the three T20I series against New Zealand. Dhoni was spotted sitting alongside wife Sakshi during the first T20I as India eye another series win against a formidable New Zealand side in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni had earlier visited the team ahead of the first T20I in Ranchi. India captain Hardik Pandya in his pre-match press conference had said that it is always good to meet the former India captain, adding that they mostly talk about life in general more than the game, having already squeezed a lot of knowledge out of him over the years.

"Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel. And when we meet we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together I learned a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge), there is not much left," Pandya told reporters ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand.

Earlier, India won the toss and had elected to bowl first on a wicket that seems to be heavily in favour of the batters. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 2 for 22 as the hosts restricted the Kiwis to a score of 176 for 6 after their alloted 20 overs.