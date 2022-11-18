IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Wellington: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Wellington: India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs on their New Zealand tour. Several big names are missing from the India squad. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the T20I side while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI team. The tour kicks off with the T20I leg, with the first match being played in Wellington on 18th November.

The last time India played a T20I series against New Zealand in New Zealand, they thrashed the hosts 5-0. They will be eyeing to repeat the feat this time around as well.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

The IND vs NZ 1st T20I will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime video. The match will also be telecasted on DD Sports.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Match Details

The IND vs NZ 1st T20I will be played in Sky Stadium in Wellington. The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST

IND vs NZ 1st T20I predicted XIs.

India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand Probable XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

IND vs NZ T20I Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi