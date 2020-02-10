Preview

With the series already in the bag, hosts New Zealand will be aiming to complete a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series when they meet India for the third and final time at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. In the series opener they chased down a mammoth 348 for their highest ever chase in ODI history. Then at Auckland, they defended a relatively low 273 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. And both the victories came in the absence of captain and arguably their best batsman across formats – Kane Williamson who is expected to be back for the third ODI.

India, on the other hand, are hoping to end the series on a high despite two close defeats.

WEATHER REPORT

A pleasant, sunny day. Temperatures expected to oscillate between the low of 15 degree and a high of 24 degree Celsius. No chance of rain on Tuesday.

What: India vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI

When: February 11, 2020

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Start Time: 7:30 AM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network

PITCH REPORT

A slow pitch and is expected to be friendlier to bowler. So don’t expect a run-fest.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Tom Latham, Virat Kohli (captain), Ross Taylor (vie-captain), Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson

Predicted XI

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav/Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi/Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett/Scott Kuggleijn

SQUADS

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk/captain), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman