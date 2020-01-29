New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

While India have remained unchanged for the third time in a row, New Zealand have made one change to their playing XI from the second T20I. They have dropped Blair Tickner for Scott Kuggeleijn.

With two impressive victories in the first two matches, India have a 2-0 lead and should they win today, they will seal their first ever T20I series in New Zealand. For the hosts this one is a must-win encounter as a defeat today will leave the remaining two fixtures dead rubbers.

The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington and Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui respectively.

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett