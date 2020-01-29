<a href="https://www.india.com/new-zealand-cricket-team">New Zealand</a> captain <a href="https://www.india.com/kane-williamson">Kane Williamson</a> won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/indian-cricket-team">India</a> at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>While India have remained unchanged for the third time in a row, New Zealand have made one change to their playing XI from the second T20I. They have dropped Blair Tickner for Scott Kuggeleijn. <p></p> <p></p>With two impressive victories in the first two matches, India have a 2-0 lead and should they win today, they will seal their first ever T20I series in New Zealand. For the hosts this one is a must-win encounter as a defeat today will leave the remaining two fixtures dead rubbers. <p></p> <p></p>The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington and Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui respectively. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Playing XIs</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India XI:</strong> Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand XI:</strong> Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett