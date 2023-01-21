IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Fan Invades Ground To Hug Rohit Sharma | Watch Video

New Delhi: In an unprecedented incident today, a little boy invaded the ground just to hug the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. The incident occurred in the 10th over of the second inning of the game, when India was batting to chase a total of 108 set by New Zealand. The security personnel quickly chased the fan kid, grabbed him, and took him off the ground.

A fan invaded and Rohit Sharma told the security to just let me go, "he's a kid".

Meanwhile, India comprehensively defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets after Rohit Sharma 's blazing half century. Shubman Gill also contributed with a solid 40. India now have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series. Following this, the confident Indian team will be determined to thrash the Black Caps in the third ODI and complete the series sweep.