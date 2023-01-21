Breaking News

    IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India

    IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India

    It is India's third-largest stadium and the fourth-largest stadium in the world in terms of capacity.

    Updated: January 21, 2023 7:37 PM IST | Edited By: Aviral Shukla
    New Delhi: The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chattisgarh's capital, became the 50th venue in India to host a One-Day International today. The stadium is named after India's freedom fighter Veer Narayan Singh, who hailed from Chattisgarh and was an instrumental figure in India's 1857 freedom revolt.

    Located in Sector 3 of Naya Raipur, the stadium was built by the Chattisgarh government and began construction in 2006; it took two years to complete. Despite being officially inaugurated in 2008, the Raipur Stadium got to host its first match in 2010 between the National Cricket Team of Canada and the Chattisgarh State Cricket Team.

    It is India's third-largest stadium and the fourth-largest stadium in the world in terms of capacity. Veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has ranked the stadium among the best cricket stadiums in India. The stadium has a huge capacity of 65,400 spectators.

    The stadium hosted its first IPL match on April 28, 2013, between the Delhi Daredevils and the Pune Warriors. The venue hosted some matches of the Champions League 2014 as well.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    LATEST NEWS

    Dubai Capitals Launches Official Anthem For The Inaugural Se...

    IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights : IND Seal Series With Crushing...

    Haldiram, Infosys Join 10 IPL teams Along With Many Others T...

    IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Fan Invades Ground To Hug Rohit Sharma | ...

    LA Liga 2022-23: Juventus Hit With 15-point Penalty For Fals...

    Advertisement