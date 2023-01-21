IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India
It is India's third-largest stadium and the fourth-largest stadium in the world in terms of capacity.
Match-ready Raipur ? ?#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/KuOaOFgSv0BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2023
Located in Sector 3 of Naya Raipur, the stadium was built by the Chattisgarh government and began construction in 2006; it took two years to complete. Despite being officially inaugurated in 2008, the Raipur Stadium got to host its first match in 2010 between the National Cricket Team of Canada and the Chattisgarh State Cricket Team.
It is India's third-largest stadium and the fourth-largest stadium in the world in terms of capacity. Veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has ranked the stadium among the best cricket stadiums in India. The stadium has a huge capacity of 65,400 spectators.
The stadium hosted its first IPL match on April 28, 2013, between the Delhi Daredevils and the Pune Warriors. The venue hosted some matches of the Champions League 2014 as well.
, #IndvsNZ #INDVSNZODI #INDvsNZ2ndODI #svnsstadiumraipur #raipurcricketstadium #navaraipurstadium #viratkohli #rohitsharma #shubhmangill pic.twitter.com/pxuZH2eabKRaipur (@RaipurDist) January 20, 2023
Also Read
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Fan Invades Ground To Hug Rohit Sharma | Watch Video
- WATCH: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Forgets Team's Decision After Winning The Toss During 2nd ODI
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co Aim to Seal Series in Raipur
- Need to address "obvious" issues: Trent Boult
Also Read More News ›
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Raipur Stadium Becomes 50th Venue To Host An ODI In India
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Fan Invades Ground To Hug Rohit Sharma | Watch Video
- WATCH: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Forgets Team's Decision After Winning The Toss During 2nd ODI
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co Aim to Seal Series in Raipur
- Need to address "obvious" issues: Trent Boult
COMMENTS