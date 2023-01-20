IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Company Aim to Seal Series in Raipur

New Delhi: The men in blue are all set to clash against the black caps in the 2nd ODI of New Zealand's tour of India at Raipur. The Indian team is determined to win this game and ultimately seal the series. The winning of a series will surely bring a good level of confidence before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shubman Gill's fantastic double hundred in the first ODI and the overall performance of the Indian team clearly gives Rohit lead Indian a slight edge over the Black Caps in the second ODI.

New Zealand, on the other side, put on a great show of sportsmanship in the first ODI, all thanks to the brace that Michael Bracewell brought into the last match with his spectacular knock of 140 runs, in which he smashed 12 fours and 10 sixes.

However, the pitch of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur can be considered a batting-friendly pitch but fast bowlers may get a little bit of help in the later half of the game.

Here is the full squad for both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.