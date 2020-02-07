Preview

New Zealand have ended their run of five defeats in as many international matches after beating India in the series opening first ODI in Hamilton. Powered by maiden ODI century from Shreyas Iyer and an attacking 88 not out for KL Rahul, the tourists posted a huge 347/4. New Zealand then were guided to a four-wicket win with Ross Taylor hitting a century while opener Henry Nicholls and captain Tom Latham hitting half-centuries.

The series is on the line and India captain Virat Kohli might ring in changes to draw level. New Zealand might not disturb their winning combination, hoping to close out the series in Auckland.

WEATHER REPORT

Partly cloudy. Temperatures expected to oscillate between the low of 17 degrees and a high of 24 degrees. There’s a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand

What: India vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI

When: February 8, 2020

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Start Time: 7:30 AM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

PITCH REPORT

A batting friendly surface and short boundaries at Eden Park means another run-fest in on the cards. Bowlers will continue to have a hard time.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Tom Latham, Virat Kohli (CAPTAIN), Ross Taylor (VICE CAPTAIN), Henry Nicholls, Mayank Agarwal, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson

Predicted XI

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson

SQUADS

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk/captain), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman