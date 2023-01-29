IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Fans Storm Twitter As Team India Drops Umran Malik From Playing 11
NZ won the toss and elected to bat first. Team India wanted to bat too but were forced to bowl first. They made one change in the playing 11 and brought in Yuzi Chahal in place of Umran Malik.
Lucknow: Hardik Sharma-led Team India is taking on Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. NZ won the toss and elected to bat first. Team India wanted to bat too but were forced to bowl first. They made one change in the playing 11 and brought in Yuzi Chahal in place of Umran Malik.
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
27 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 27 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
New Zealand beat India by 21 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Advertisement
COMMENTS