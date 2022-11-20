New Delhi: India batter Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his plan was clear to bat deep when he went into bat, after his blistering century helped his team against New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Coming into bat at No.3, India rode on Suryakumar’s 111 not out from 51 balls to beat New Zealand by 65 runs. In reply to India’s 191/6, hosts New Zealand were bundled out for 126 in 18.5 overs.

“The plan was clear when I went into bat. At the 12th/13th over, we thought about batting deep and getting around 170-175 was a par score,” Suryakumar said after the game.

On a sluggish pitch where almost all Indian batters found it tough to time the ball, Suryakumar, the top-ranked T20I batter, hit 11 fours and seven sixes all over the park at a strike-rate of 217.65.

Asked about his secret behind freak shots, the right-hander said one needs to enjoy himself. “Secret is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It’s also about the work you do in the practice sessions.

“It’s a great feeling coming here, having a full game and going 1-0 in the series feels good. I feel that I didn’t think too much about what was happening. Just had my gameplan and it worked well,” he added.

Earlier in July, Suryakumar struck his first T20I century through an astonishing 117 against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. In T20Is in 2022, Suryakumar is leading the run-charts in the format, amassing 1151 runs, averaging 47.95 and at a strike-rate of 188.37.

Suryakumar, the top-ranked T20I batter, had recently lit up T20 World Cup in Australia, slamming 239 runs at an outstanding average of 59.75 and whopping strike-rate of 189.68, including match-tempo changing fifties against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Netherlands.