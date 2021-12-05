<strong>Mumbai:</strong> New Zealand are well aware that it is extremely tough to bounce back after collapsing to 62 in the first innings but young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra promised his team would put up a fight on day four of the second Test against India. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian-origin Ravindra once again showed resistance (2 batting off 23 balls) with Henry Nicholls (36 batting off 86 balls) to see off the day with 140/5, even as India stood on the cusp of a series-winning second Test. <p></p> <p></p>"It's always tough being bowled out for 60, a lot of things went wrong," said the 22-year-old after the end of third day's play. <p></p> <p></p>"We all strive to be better. We tried to put that sort of stuff behind. It was not our best performance but we knew we have got a second innings and we'll keep fighting from there." <p></p> <p></p>"It's important for this game to learn from what you've done and move on to the next thing, not necessarily dwelling on what's happened," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Ravindra also bagged three wickets including that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli who made a painstaking 36 before he played one to his stumps off the leftarm spinner. <p></p> <p></p>Asked whether how much of his bowling carried into his batting, he said: "I don't think I carried too much." <p></p> <p></p>"I think I carried an understanding of the surface and what I was doing from when I was bowling to adopting a gameplan. It's important, we keep our intent high. Get into good positions and smother the ball nicely." <p></p> <p></p>Ravindra played a steely 18 off 91 balls under fading lights to help New Zealand eke out a draw in his debut Kanpur Test. <p></p> <p></p>"I wouldn't say I defied India, it was a collective team effort, it was pretty cool to be out there till the end. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes, I will take confidence from it but we still have a very, very long way to go. Two days, 180 overs, there's a lot of cricket to be played," he said. <p></p> <p></p>For New Zealand, another Indian-origin spinner Ajaz Patel was their lone warrior, finishing with 14 wickets from the match including his 10-for in the first innings. <p></p> <p></p>"I couldn't be happier for Jazzy (Ajaz). He's an incredible bloke and a great spinner. Each time we gave him the ball, we knew he was going to give us a result. Having him in the team is also helpful for me and the others in the team," he concluded.