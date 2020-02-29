Virat Kohli’s horrendous runs of form continues in New Zealand as he once again failed to make any significant contribution in team’s total on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Invited to bat first on a green top, Kohli’s skill was once again exposed by New Zealand’s experienced seamer Tim Southee who removed him for a record 10th time in international cricket – 3 in Tests, 6 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is. This is the most number of times a bowler has dismissed the India captain across all formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is).

Kohli has now managed 204 runs in 10 innings including one fifty on the ongoing tour of New Zealand. In ongoing India’s tour of New Zealand, Southee had got the better of Kohli on three occasions. The Indian skipper contributed with only three runs as the visitors got bundled out for 242 in their first innings of the second Test at the Hagley Oval.

Most successful bowlers to dismiss Kohli in international cricket are:

Tim Southee (New Zealand): 10

James Anderson (England): 8

Graeme Swann (England): 8

Morne Morkel (South Africa): 7

Adam Zampa (Australia), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Ravi Rampaul (West Indies): 7

Kohli fell in the second over after the Lunch break on Saturday. He looked solid at the crease during the tricky period of play before the break. But a straighter one from Southee and a moment of lapse in concentration led to Kohli’s downfall.

The 31-year-old Kohli’s last 5️ scores in international cricket: 3, 19, 2, 9, 15.

To make the matters worse, Kohli consumed India’s only review left after opener Mayank Agarwal had used one in the morning session. As soon as the ball hit the pads, Southee knew he has got the prized scalp of the Indian skipper. Kohli hesitantly went ahead with the decision to take the DRS after discussion with Cheteshwar Pujara, which only showed it was as plumb as it gets.

In the Wellington Test as well, the Indian batting run-machine had managed scores of 2 and 19 – one of the main reasons why the visitors had to face a crushing defeat by 10 wickets.

Before that, in the seven limited-overs inning which the Indian skipper played against the Black Caps, Kohli could manage just 180 runs (125 in 4 T20Is and 75 in 3 ODIs), including only a single half-century.

In fact, Kohli has not reached the three-figure mark in his last 21 innings. His last century came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year when he scored 136.

Recently, Kohli had also lost the numero uno spot in the ICC Test Rankings. He was replaced by Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith.