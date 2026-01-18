×

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Scorecard & Updates: Harshit back with a fiery spell, dismisses New Zealand batter, Jadeja takes outstanding catch

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live blog: Get the lastest score and updates as India take on New Zealand in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

By Srijal Upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - January 18, 2026 2:44 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd odi
Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja combine for a key wicket in the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Will Young, OUT!

BIG blow for New Zealand as star batter Will Young is caught by Ravindra Jadeja off Harshit Rana’s delivery. Glenn Phillips is the new batter.

Fifty up partnership for NZ batters

Fifty plus partnership between New Zealand batters Will Young and Daryl Mitchell. NZ at 58/2 after 12 overs.

Update:

10 overs of the game have been passed where, New Zealand team scores 47 runs with two wickets.

 

Watch: Arshdeep, Harshit dismisses New Zealand openers

Devon Conway, OUT!

Another blow for New Zealand! Devon Conway is caught by Rohit Sharma off Harshit Rana’s delivery. Daryl Mitchell is the new batter.

Henry Nicholls, OUT!

First blow for New Zealand! Henry Nicholls is bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Will Young is the new batter.

The match begins!

Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls have come out to start New Zealand’s innings. Arshdeep Singh is ready with the ball.

Pitch report:

Deep Dasgupta and Simon Doull: “Dimensions – 62m and 63m square boundaries, and straight down is 71m. It looks an absolute belter. We don’t see this grass too often in India, but underneath, it’s rock hard. Great sound, rock hard. All the grass does is it gives some nice pace onto the bat. It won’t go sideways, it’s not fresh grass. This grass makes sure that the top soil won’t crumble. This again looks like a very high-scoring affair. Very little dew factor later in the evening.”

Here's what Michael Bracewell said after the toss!

We would have bowled first, but I think it looks like a good surface and I guess we’re going to quickly shift to the mindset of batting first. That’s right, it’s a big exciting opportunity for us to win a series over here in one-day format. I think they’ve shown good temperament. They’re getting used to international cricket and have made a good fist of it so far (on the new faces). With the series on the line you want to be able to do that stuff under pressure. So I’m looking forward to seeing how they go again tonight. No changes from the last game.

Shubman Gill
Here's what Shubman Gill said after the toss!

We’re gonna bowl first. (On playing the series decider) That’s what we spoke about, great challenge for us, New Zealand putting us under a bit of pressure, these are the moments that all the players wait for. (On this being a high-scoring ground) That is one of the factors why we decided to bowl first. I don’t think there’ll be much dew here, but looks like a pretty good surface and always good to have a score on the board and then try to chase it down. (Areas to improve) In the middle overs, we need to vary our lengths a little bit more and if we don’t take wickets in the middle overs, it becomes very difficult to stop any target. So that will be one of the areas where we would be looking to improve. We’ve got one change, Arshdeep comes back in place of Prasidh.

New Zealand Playing XI
New Zealand Playing XI with zero change

Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

India playing XI
India playing XI with one change

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

ind vs nz toss
Toss!

India have won  the toss and decided to bowl first.

Kohli’s opportunity to surpass Sehwag and Ponting

On Sunday, Virat Kohli has a chance to surpass Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting. All three have scored six centuries against New Zealand in ODIs. If Kohli scores a century in the third ODI, he will become the batsman with the most centuries against Kiwis in ODIs.

Pitch Report: How the Holkar Stadium will play

The Holkar Stadium pitch has traditionally been a batting-friendly surface. India scored 399 against Australia and 385 against New Zealand in their last two matches at this venue.

Therefore, another high-scoring contest is expected in Sunday’s series decider.

Indore Weather Forecast
Indore Weather Forecast for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The weather in Vadodara and Rajkot was pleasant compared to the chilly northern regions. Conditions in Indore are expected to be similar.

According to Accuweather, the maximum temperature on Sunday will be 27Â°C, while the minimum is expected to be 11Â°C.

Spin department could be crucial on Indore pitch

India’s pace attack has been effective in the first two ODIs. However, the spin department is yet to leave a strong mark.

The Indore surface traditionally offers assistance to spinners. As a result, the hosts will hope their slow bowlers can step up and take key wickets. With the series on the line and history within reach for New Zealand, fans can expect a thrilling contest. Both teams are likely to give everything in the final ODI in Indore.

India take positives despite second ODI loss

Despite losing the second ODI, India enter the decider with confidence. Captain Shubman Gill has looked solid at the top of the order. Meanwhile, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has found his rhythm with the bat.

Virat Kohli continues to show consistency in the middle order. In addition, KL Rahul has contributed valuable runs in the middle and lower order.

New Zealand eye historic ODI series win in India

The final match carries extra significance for the visitors, who are chasing history. A victory in Indore would give New Zealand their first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil, coming just two years after they secured their maiden Test series triumph in India.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

