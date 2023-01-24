IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit-Gill's Twin Ton Power India To 90 Runs Victory Over New Zealand

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, won the third and final one-day international at the Holkar Stadium in Indore by 90 runs, completing a 3-0 sweep. With their 3-0 series victory, the Men in Blue have regained the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings. They scored 385 runs batting first and then bowled NZ out for 295 runs.

India got off to a strong start thanks to the centuries of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Gill scored his fourth ton, while Rohit scored his 30th ODI ton. They scored 212 runs in the opening partnership but Bracewell bowled out Rohit for 101 runs, and the Tickner sent back Gill for 112 runs, bringing NZ back into the game.

Despite a 200-plus opening stand, it appeared as though India might not be able to reach a good total because they kept losing wickets. However, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur followed. Together, they scored 54 runs, which helped Team India score a huge total. Hardik hit his fifty, which helped India score 385 runs at the loss of 9 wickets.

NZ had a target of 386 runs in front of them and they lost the wicket of Finn Allen in the second ball of their innings itself to Hardik Pandya. However, Devon Conway and Henry Nichols joined a good partnership of 106 runs and helped their side recover from an early blow. Then, Rohit brought in Kuldeep Yadav who provided the breakthrough by dismissing Nicholls on 42 runs.

After that, Devon Conway scored a century and continued to advance the scoreboard alongside Daryl Mitchell. Despite that India once again came back into the game as Shardul Thakur struck twice in two balls to send Dary Mitchell and NZ captain Tom Latham back. In his subsequent over, he threw out Glenn Phillips and completely turned the tables on New Zealand.

Conway was leading the team from one end, but Umran bowled him out after 138 runs and put India in a dominating position. The spin duo "Kul-Cha" took care of the rest, taking four remaining wickets and bowling NZ out for 295 runs.