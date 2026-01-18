IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: What is Virat Kohli’s record at Holkar Stadium and can he make history?

With the ODI series tied 1-1, all eyes are on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Holkar Stadium, Indore. Can Kohli make history and will Rohit play a match-defining innings?

Virat Kohli's record at Holkar Stadium

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The third and decisive ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday at Holkar Stadium in Indore, with both teams tied at 1-1. The winner of this match will clinch the series. Eyes will be on former captain Virat Kohli, as his performance is expected to play a key role in the outcome.

Virat Kohli’s previous record at Holkar Stadium

So far, Virat Kohli’s performance at Holkar Stadium has been underwhelming. In his four ODIs at this ground, he has managed only 99 runs at an average of 33, with the highest score of 36. When he steps onto the field on Sunday, Kohli will be looking to improve his previous record. Fans in Indore will be hoping for a memorable knock, as this could be his last match at the stadium for some time. Kohli will certainly want to leave a lasting impression.

Kohli’s strong form against South Africa

Virat Kohli is currently in excellent form. He was named Player of the Tournament in the recent ODI series against South Africa and played a crucial role in India’s victory in the first ODI against New Zealand, scoring 93 runs. However, he could only manage 23 runs in the second ODI.

Kohli’s opportunity to surpass Sehwag and Ponting

On Sunday, Virat Kohli has a chance to surpass Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting. All three have scored six centuries against New Zealand in ODIs. If Kohli scores a century in the third ODI, he will become the batsman with the most centuries against Kiwis in ODIs.

Spotlight on Rohit Sharma ahead of the decider

Former captain Rohit Sharma will be eager to make a bigger impact in the series finale. He managed starts in both matches so far. However, Rohit has failed to convert them into big scores. He will now look to play a match-defining knock in this must-win encounter.

