IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Dube’s 65 goes in vain as India lose to New Zealand
Shivam Dube’s blistering 65 goes in vain as India lose the 4th T20I to New Zealand. India trail 3-1 in the five-match series.
Shivam Dube flickered brightly with a 65 off 23 balls, but India fell short in the fourth T20I against New Zealand, losing by 50 runs. The defeat leaves India trailing 3-1 in the five-match series.
Early wickets put India on the back foot
With Ishan Kishan out due to injury, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were expected to lead the chase. However, Abhishek fell on the first ball, caught by Devon Conway off Matt Henry.
Suryakumar Yadav also fell cheaply, caught brilliantly by Jacob Duffy, leaving India reeling at 9/2. Rinku Singh (39) and Sanju Samson (24) tried to stabilize the innings but struggled against the New Zealand attack.
Shivam Dube’s heroic effort
Dube batted fearlessly, bringing up his fifty in just 15 balls. His 65 included 3 fours and 7 sixes, with a brutal 29-run over off Ish Sodhi. Despite his efforts, India’s chase of 216 proved too steep.
Dube’s dismissal, deflected off Matt Henry and ending Harshit Rana’s brief support (9), effectively sealed India’s fate.
New Zealand’s innings powered by Seifert
Earlier, Tim Seifert starred with 62 off 36 balls (7×4, 3×6), setting the tone for New Zealand’s 216/6. Devon Conway supported with 44 runs, and Daryl Mitchell’s late hitting ensured New Zealand crossed the 200-run mark comfortably.
Seifert’s explosive hitting in the Power Play helped New Zealand reach 50 in just four overs, while India managed to take a few middle-over wickets to slow the scoring.
Key takeaways
- India’s chase faltered early, losing key top-order wickets.
- Shivam Dube’s brilliance kept India in the game but wasn’t enough.
- New Zealand’s top order, led by Seifert and Conway, set a challenging total.
- India now trails 3-1.