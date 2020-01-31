IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Playing 11 Team

With India sealing the five-match T20I series with two more matches to go, the visitors are at liberty to experiment if they are willing to. Of India’s squad who have travelled to New Zealand, wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, pacer Navdeep Saini, allrounder Washington Sundar are yet to get a game. Will India go with any one of these players or more for the 4th T20I?

There is a possibility that Shardul Thakur, who has been unimpressive in the three T20Is he has played in the series, is replaced by Saini. Also, Sundar, who has been in Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri’s plan as the new ball bowler, could get a game in place of Ravindra Jadeja, but the small grounds of New Zealand, may prompt India team management to keep Sundar on the bench.

As for Samson and Pant – id India decide to rest any of their top-order player – namely Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul, then these two or either could make the Playing 11 Team for India.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah/Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

With Kane Williamson ruled out in the last minute, Tom Bruce is the only like for like replacement NZ have and he is sureshot to play. Colin de Grandhomme to can get replaced.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn