<h2>Preview</h2> <p></p>With the final T20I to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, India skipper would eye a whitewash, whereas the hosts would look to save the blushes when the two sides meet on Sunday. The Kiwis, have been unlucky as they have lost two games via Super Over, games that could have gone either way. <p></p> <p></p>All the hosts would look forward to is win the match and carry the momentum forward in the upcoming ODIs. The Kohli-led side could afford to make changes. It could also be possible that the captain himself sits out. <p></p><h2>WEATHER REPORT</h2> <p></p>The temperature would be around 20 C to 24 C during the game time at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. No rain is expected which means a full forty overs would be on the cards. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_3928988" align="aligncenter" width="621"]<img class="size-full wp-image-3928988" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Image-4-3.jpg" alt="Wellington weather Friday, India, New Zealand 5th T20I Dream11, Weather Forecast, Weather Forecast 5th t20i, Weather Forecast bay oval, india vs new zealand 2020, india vs new zealand 2020 news, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Predicted XI, Pitch Report, Live streaming Ind vs NZ, Hotstar, india vs new zealand 5th T20I live, india vs new zealand 4th T20I live streaming, india vs new zealand 4th T20I where to watch, india vs new zealand 5th T20I where to watch news, ind vs nz 4th T20I, ind vs nz 5th T20I news, ind vs nz 5th T20I live streaming, ind vs nz 4th T20I live streaming news, ind vs nz 4th T20I live cricket score, ind vs nz 5th T20I live score news, ind vs nz 4th T20I t20i Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, ind vs nz 5th T20I Wellington news, ind vs nz dream11 team, india vs new zealand dream11 team, ind vs nz 5th T20I dream11 team, india vs new zealand 4th T20I dream11 team, India vs New Zealand, ind vs nz, ind vs NZ, india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand news, india vs new zealand 2020, india vs new zealand 2020 news, ind vs nz, ind vs nz 5th t20i, ind vs nz 4th t20i news, ind vs nz 5th t20i 2020, ind vs nz 5th t20i 2020 news" width="621" height="467" /> IND vs NZ, 5th T20I, Weather Forecast[/caption] <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> India vs Australia 2020, 5th T20I <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> February 2 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where:</strong> Sky Stadium, Wellington <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 12:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>On TV:</strong> Star Sports Network <p></p> <p></p><strong>LIVE Streaming:</strong> Hotstar <p></p><h2>PITCH REPORT</h2> <p></p>Compared to Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is known not to assist batsmen. However, the pitch has improved of late. <p></p><h2>NZ vs IND Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper KL Rahul (Captain)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen</strong> Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, <strong>Kane Williamson (vice-captain)</strong>, Ross Taylor and Tom Bruce <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders</strong> Scott Kuggeleijn and Mitchell Santner <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers</strong> Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini <p></p><h2><strong>Predicted XI</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>New Zealand: </strong>Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India: </strong>Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube/Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini. <p></p><h2><b>SQUADS</b></h2> <p></p><strong>New Zealand (From):</strong> Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett <p></p> <p></p><strong>India (From):</strong> Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube