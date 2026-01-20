Can Daryl Mitchell continue his dominance? Santner backs star batter to shine in T20s after ODI heroics

Daryl Mitchell has been in sensational ODI form against India, scoring multiple big runs. The New Zealand batter is now set to lead the charge in the first T20I of the five-match series starting Wednesday in Nagpur.

New Zealand’s captain, Mitchell Santner, is confident that Daryl Mitchell will carry his impressive form from the recent ODI series into the upcoming T20I series against India. The Black Caps are set to face the reigning T20 World Cup champions in a five-match T20 series, which begins on Wednesday.

Mitchell has been in excellent form with the bat, having scored 84, 131*, and 137 in the ODI series against India, which helped New Zealand clinch an unforgettable 2-1 series win. Santner believes Mitchell’s ability to handle spin and his consistency with the bat in high-pressure situations makes him a key player for the T20 series.

Santner highlights Mitchell’s improvement against spin

“Daryl struggled against spin initially, but he worked incredibly hard and you can see the fruits of his labour,” said Santner on the eve of the T20 series. “He’s playing spin well now and can control the game in the middle overs during ODIs. I hope he does something similar in T20Is,” added the left-arm spinner, who will lead New Zealand in the T20s.

Santner is particularly focused on Mitchell’s performance against spin, which is crucial for New Zealand in India’s spin-friendly conditions. With India boasting a strong spin attack, Santner is hopeful that Mitchell can adapt his ODI success into the T20 format, where controlling spin in the middle overs will be key.

T20 World Cup preparation: A valuable learning opportunity

With the T20 World Cup set to begin in February, Santner also sees this series as an essential preparation for the global event. The World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and Santner believes that playing against India in these conditions will provide New Zealand with invaluable experience.

“We love playing here. For us, it’s about facing a great team in conditions which will be familiar during the T20 World Cup,” Santner stated. This series offers New Zealand a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their game ahead of the biggest T20 tournament in February.

Mitchell’s track record against India

Daryl Mitchell’s recent record against India is a testament to his ability to perform under pressure. Over the last few years, he has been New Zealand’s most consistent batter against India, with multiple centuries and several crucial fifties. His ability to handle India’s spin attack and control the tempo in the middle overs has been a key factor in New Zealand’s success in the format.

Santner is optimistic that Mitchell can bring that same consistency and composure into the T20I series. With India’s spin-heavy attack and the high expectations on home soil, the upcoming series will be a true test for the New Zealand batter.