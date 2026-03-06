IND vs NZ Final gets bigger! Ricky Martin to headline T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony at Ahmedabad

Ricky Martin will headline the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony before the IND vs NZ final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 8.

Ricky Martin

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its exciting climax with the final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 8. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner will lift the trophy and be crowned world champions. Before the final, fans will enjoy a spectacular closing ceremony headlined by global music star Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin to headline closing ceremony

International pop superstar Ricky Martin is confirmed as the headlining act for the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony. Taking to X, the ICC announced the news with excitement.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

In an official post, the ICC wrote: “The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”

Fans at Narendra Modi Stadium can expect a festival-like atmosphere with world-class cricket and top entertainment.

Read: IND vs NZ: Will Ahmedabad bring another heartbreak? India and New Zealand set for fourth ICC final clash

Final match schedule & timings

Gates Open: 3:30 P.M. IST

Performances Begin: 5:30 P.M. IST

Final Match Start: 7:00 P.M. IST

Toss Time: 6:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

India: Defending champions on the brink of history

India enter the final as defending champions and are just one win away from becoming the first team to lift the T20 World Cup twice in a row. After a strong performance against England in the semi-final, the Men in Blue look in excellent shape. Sanju Samson has been in top form at the top of the order, while captain Suryakumar Yadav’s smart leadership and Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling give India a big edge.

New Zealand: Consistent and dangerous challengers

New Zealand have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament. Under Mitchell Santner, they combine tight bowling with explosive batting. Finn Allen, who smashed a record century in the semi-final, remains their biggest threat. This final is India’s chance to break their “Kiwi Curse” in big ICC matches.

Pitch & conditions in Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is expected to be balanced. Early overs may offer some swing under lights, but it usually becomes a batter’s paradise later. Dew will be a major factor in the second innings, making the toss very important. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to avoid bowling with a wet ball.

Predicted Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/