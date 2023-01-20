IND vs NZ Indore ODI To Go Ahead As Planned After High Court Rejects Plea Alleging Black Marketing Of Tickets

The second game of the series will be played on January 21 in Raipur while the final game will be staged in the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24.

New Delhi: India and New Zealand are playing a three-match ODI series. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series after winning the first game by 12 runs. The second game of the series will be played on January 21 in Raipur while the final game will be staged in the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24. There were doubts about the third ODI being played in Indore after a huge controversy regarding the black marketing of the tickets for the final ODI came to light. A petition was filed in the High Court for the same. Petitioner Rakesh Singh alleged that it was not possible that all the tickets for the match were sold within five minutes of being put on sale, claiming that the tickets are being black-marketed. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) also presented its stand on this. Now, the High Court has given its verdict on the issue. The apex body has rejected the plea which ensures that the match will go ahead as planned. The court also penalized the petitioner INR 25000, saying that he filed the case without any authentic evidence, only to gain popularity. Meanwhile, India have been in ruthless form in ODIs recently. They defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 and also beat New Zealand in the first game of the series. Virat Kohli has returned to his peak form with three hundreds while players like Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have made a strong statements by scoring double centuries.

