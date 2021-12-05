Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the side for the second Test after leading the team in the first in Virat Kohli’s absence and the reason was an injury. Kohli’s deputy was dropped because of a minor left hamstring strain he picked up while fielding on the final day of the Kanpur Test. In that Test, Rahane scored 35 and four runs in his two outings.

Ahead of the Test, there were talks that Shreyas Iyer – who got a ton and a fifty in his maiden Test – would top the more experienced Rahane to the side.

During the lunch session on Day three of the second Test, Rahane was seen doing laps around the stadium. That should have come as good news for fans ahead of the South Africa tour. But, fans are now confused if it is a good or a bad news.