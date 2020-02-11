India wicketkeeper-batsman <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/KL-Rahul">KL Rahul</a> and New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham engaged in a playful banter during the third ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>In the 20th over of the match, Rahul hit the ball towards mid-off and took off for a run only to find the bowler in his way, which meant he had to adjust and go around him to complete the run. <p></p> <p></p>After pinching the single, Rahul and Neesham had a word with each other and finally, the two cricketers laughed it off. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video of the incident: <p></p> <p></p><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/390656967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>Rahul, who has been in splendid form throughout the tour slammed his fourth ODI century. He scored 112 off 113 balls. His knock comprised of nine fours and two sixes. <p></p> <p></p><strong>ALSO READ:</strong> <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-new-zealand-3rd-odi-virat-kohli-registers-lowest-average-in-an-odi-series-since-2015-vs-bangladesh-3939402/">Kohli Registers Lowest Average in Bilateral ODI Series Since 2015 vs Bangladesh</a> <p></p> <p></p>He also stitched crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer -- 100 for the 4th wicket and another 100-plus stand with Manish Pandey for the 5th wicket to power India to a par 296 for seven in 50 overs. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">KL Rahul walked out to bat at 62/3. His 4th ODI &#x1f4af; has put India in sight of 300! <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand have aided India's recovery by missing a couple of run out chances.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/kRlLFLQbtJ">pic.twitter.com/kRlLFLQbtJ</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1227098547805413376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The Karnataka-born batsman's previous ODI hundred came in December 2019 when he hit a 104-ball 102 against the West Indies at home. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul also became only the 2nd Indian batsman after Suresh Raina (vs Zimbabwe in 2015) to score a hundred while batting at No. 5 or lower in New Zealand in ODI cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Despite Rahul's solid run in white-ball cricket, Rahul has not been picked for India's two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting February 21.