India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham engaged in a playful banter during the third ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

In the 20th over of the match, Rahul hit the ball towards mid-off and took off for a run only to find the bowler in his way, which meant he had to adjust and go around him to complete the run.

After pinching the single, Rahul and Neesham had a word with each other and finally, the two cricketers laughed it off.

Here is the video of the incident:

Rahul, who has been in splendid form throughout the tour slammed his fourth ODI century. He scored 112 off 113 balls. His knock comprised of nine fours and two sixes.

ALSO READ: Kohli Registers Lowest Average in Bilateral ODI Series Since 2015 vs Bangladesh

He also stitched crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer — 100 for the 4th wicket and another 100-plus stand with Manish Pandey for the 5th wicket to power India to a par 296 for seven in 50 overs.

KL Rahul walked out to bat at 62/3. His 4th ODI 💯 has put India in sight of 300! New Zealand have aided India’s recovery by missing a couple of run out chances.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kRlLFLQbtJ ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2020

The Karnataka-born batsman’s previous ODI hundred came in December 2019 when he hit a 104-ball 102 against the West Indies at home.

Rahul also became only the 2nd Indian batsman after Suresh Raina (vs Zimbabwe in 2015) to score a hundred while batting at No. 5 or lower in New Zealand in ODI cricket.

Despite Rahul’s solid run in white-ball cricket, Rahul has not been picked for India’s two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting February 21.