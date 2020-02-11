India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has not put a foot wrong this season – be it with the bat or with the gloves. But on Tuesday, during the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui he Rahul missed a golden opportunity to runout NZ opener Henry Nicholls.

In the 12th over of the NZ chase, Martin Guptill dropped the ball in front of point and set off for a run, Nicholls responded. Manish Pandey, who was stationed at point was quick to collect the ball and throw it to Rahul. Rahul had positioned himself well to gather the throw and whip the bails.

Unfortunately from an Indian point of view, he failed to gather it cleanly which gave Nicholls the time to make his ground. The NZ opener who was on 23 off 27 at that stage went on to make the miss count as he scored 80 off 103 balls and also bagged the player of the match.

Here is the miss:

“Nice to put up some partnerships (with Guptill) and obviously the way he played today to get us ahead in the run-chase and I think it was important heading into the back end, his experience at the top certainly helps me. He (Guptill) scores so quickly and I can just stand there, it’s great to play the second fiddle and really caught up on that 100-run stand,” said player of the match Nicholls at the post-match presentation.

Earlier in the day, Rahul went on to slam his fourth ODI century as he scored a brilliant 112 off 133 balls. His innings comprised of nine fours and two sixes.

The hosts eventually won the match by five wickets to whitewash India 3-0.

India will now play a two-match Test series against NZ starting 21st February.