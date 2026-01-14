This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: New Zealand won by 7 wickets
Tune in with us to get the live score and all the live updates as India face New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the series at Rajkot.
Thanks folks for tuning in with us in this live section. See you in the next game
A great batting performance from Daryl Mitchell as he completes his century off 96 balls.
A big wickets for New Zealand as their star player Will Young dismissed for 87 off 98 balls. Kuldeep Yadav departs him. New Zealand 208-3 after 38 overs.
A great batting performance from New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Will Young as they complete their fifties. New Zealand 134-2 after 28 overs.
Another wicket for New Zealand team as the star player Henry Nicholls dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 10 runs off 24 balls. New Zealand 46-2 after 12.4 overs.
First wicket for New Zealand team as the star player Devon Conway dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 16 runs off 21 balls. New Zealand 22-21 after 5.2 overs.
Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls have come out to start New Zealand’s innings. Mohammed Siraj is ready with the ball
A great batting performance from star Indian batter KL Rahul as he completes his century off 87 balls. Team India 272-7 after 49 overs.
Two big wickets gone for the Indian team as the star players Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana dismisses for 20 and 2. Team India 258-7 after 48 overs.
A great batting performance from star Indian batter KL Rahul as he completes his fifty off 52 balls. Team India 199-5 after 40 overs.
Another big wicket for the Indian team as the star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got departs by Bracewell for 27 runs. Team India 191-5 after 38.1 overs. Nitish Reddy is the new batter.
MASSIVE shock for India as Virat Kohli dismissed by Kristian Clarke. IND at 120/4 after 24 overs.
Third shock for India as Shreyas Iyer dismissed by Kristian Clarke. IND at 116/3 after 21.3 overs.
Another shock have been given to the Indian team as captain Shubman Gill dismisses by Kyle Jamieson for 56 runs off 53 balls. Team India 100-2 after 17 overs. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter.
A great batting performance from Shubman Gill as he completes his half century off 47 balls.
𝗡𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗡𝗘 👑
Congratulations to Virat Kohli – the Number One Batter in ICC Men's ODI Rankings 👏👏#TeamIndia | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yTWjSQlNb7
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2026
A first shock have been given to the Indian team as the star player Rohit Sharma dismisses by Kristian Clarke for 24 runs off 38 balls. Team India 79-1 after 13 overs. Virat Kohli is the new batter.
Foulkes bowls short and wide, Gill drives it past backward point for four on the first ball of the over.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have come out to start India’s innings. Kyle Jamieson is ready with the ball.
Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
We would have batted first. Yesterday there was no dew. It might get a bit slower. I was feeling very confident when I was batting out there, very happy to always contribute. Hopefully it’s a big one today. They started off pretty well, how we came back was very important. The fast bowlers taking wickets in the middle overs is a bit rare in these conditions. Nitish comes in place of Washington.
We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a really good surface, and hopefully the dew comes into play later in the evening, which should make things a bit nicer for batting under lights. The last game was a tight one and I was proud of how the boys fought right till the end. We gave ourselves a chance with a couple of late wickets, and today we’re looking to keep taking wickets through the middle and build that pressure. We’ve got a lot of young players in this side, and playing in front of big crowds and all that noise is a great learning experience for them. It’s different conditions for us here, especially with 40,000 people backing the home side, but it’s a challenge we’re really excited about. We’ve made just the one change – Jaden Lennox comes in to make his debut.
If India opts for a fast-bowling all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy is available. However, with three pacers – Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana – already in the squad, it seems unlikely Reddy will make the XI.
Badoni also has an advantage over Reddy as he can bat and bowl spin, giving India more flexibility.
Speaking during the press conference, Kotak said: “He has been playing, he has been performing, he has played some India A one-day matches and he has performed. Of course, it is the selectors who pick the team, but for any common man, when Washington is out, you cannot normally go with only five bowlers.
“For example, in the last game, if we had only five bowlers and Washington got injured in the fourth or fifth over, then who would have bowled those overs? So every team would like to have a sixth bowling option. Sometimes, if it is an all-rounder like Washington, then it’s an equally good bowler; sometimes it might be more of a batter who can bowl,” he said.
“If required, somebody should be able to bowl four or five overs, or even three or four overs, whatever is needed. He has scored a couple of fifties for India A and can bowl. He has performed well in the IPL and white-ball cricket, so good luck to him,” he added.
All-rounder Washington Sundar, who played in the first ODI, has been ruled out due to injury. He has been replaced by Ayush Badoni, a right-handed batsman from Delhi who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
Badoni has experience at the domestic level but is yet to make his debut for India. His inclusion opens up possibilities for India in the number five batting position.
The pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot is known to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and true carry. Historically, teams have posted high totals here, with the highest ODI score reaching 352. No team has been bowled out below 250 in ODIs at this ground.
Expect the pitch to favor the batters again, which could lead to another high-scoring and competitive match between India and New Zealand.
Unlike northern India, Rajkot is expected to have pleasant weather on match day. According to Accuweather, the city will see plenty of sunshine with a maximum of 27A°C and a minimum of 13A°C.
During the match start at 1:30 PM IST, temperatures are expected to hover around 25A°C and are unlikely to drop below 20A°C before the game ends. With such conditions, the dew factor is expected to be minimal, just like in Vadodara, so bowlers shouldn’t face major challenges under lights.