add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
×

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live: India chase history against New Zealand

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - March 8, 2026 5:58 PM IST

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final live
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final live

Related articles

prithvi-shaw-engagement

Prithvi Shaw engaged to influencer Akriti Agarwal

mitchell-santner-backs-varun-chakravarthy

IND vs NZ: Santner’s big statement on Chakravarthy before T20 WC final

Hardik Pandya girlfriend meet Gautam Gambhir

Hardik introduces Mahika to Gambhir, viral video from Ahmedabad hotel

New Zealand cricket team

Dale Steyn drops ‘Chokers’ remark on NZ before final

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
New Zealand eye maiden T20 World Cup glory

New Zealand will be playing in their second T20 World Cup final after reaching the title match in 2021. They lost that final to Australia. This is also a chance for the Black Caps to take revenge after losing to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Past India vs New Zealand ICC finals

This is the fourth time India and New Zealand are meeting in an ICC event final. New Zealand have won two of the previous three:

  • Champions Trophy 2000: New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
  • World Test Championship Final 2021: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
  • Champions Trophy 2025: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
Mitchell Santner: Goal to silence the home crowd

“That’s the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home,” Santner said during the pre-match press conference.

Team India records on Narendra Modi Stadium

Now the big question is why do fans fear Narendra Modi Stadium? In T20 World Cup 2026, India have lost only one match so far – a 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. That match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier, in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the same ground, Australia beat Rohit Sharma’s India and ended their title dream. Many fans now consider this venue unlucky for India.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

Tags:

Latest news

ind-vs-nz-t20-world-cup-2026-final-live

IND vs NZ T20 WC 2026 final: Live scorecard & updates

By Srijal Upadhyay
prithvi-shaw-enggegment

Prithvi Shaw engaged to influencer Akriti Agarwal

By Srijal Upadhyay
india-vs-new-zealand-t20-head-to-head-record

Top 5 player battles in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final

By Srijal Upadhyay
mitchell-santner-backs-varun-chakravarthy

IND vs NZ: Santner’s big statement on Chakravarthy before T20 WC final

By Srijal Upadhyay
hardik-pandya-girlfriend-meet-gautam-gambhir

Hardik introduces Mahika to Gambhir, viral video from Ahmedabad hotel

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

india-vs-new-zealand-t20-head-to-head-record

Top 5 player battles in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final

team-india-records-10

India break multiple T20 World Cup records vs England

sanju-samson-12-2

Samson misses century, breaks Yuvraj & Rohit records

anrich-nortje-and-dale-steyn

Top 5 SA wicket takers in T20 WC history

australia-cricket-team-6-2

Australia vs Oman: 5 big T20 World Cup records

ishan-kishan-7-3

Ishan Kishan reveals secret behind 77 vs Pakistan