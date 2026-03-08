This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live: India chase history against New Zealand
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
New Zealand will be playing in their second T20 World Cup final after reaching the title match in 2021. They lost that final to Australia. This is also a chance for the Black Caps to take revenge after losing to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
This is the fourth time India and New Zealand are meeting in an ICC event final. New Zealand have won two of the previous three:
- Champions Trophy 2000: New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- World Test Championship Final 2021: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Champions Trophy 2025: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
“That’s the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home,” Santner said during the pre-match press conference.
Now the big question is why do fans fear Narendra Modi Stadium? In T20 World Cup 2026, India have lost only one match so far – a 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. That match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier, in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the same ground, Australia beat Rohit Sharma’s India and ended their title dream. Many fans now consider this venue unlucky for India.