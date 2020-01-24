India middle-order batsman Manish Pandey on Friday while fielding went to collect the ball at the mid-wicket region during the first T20I against New Zealand at Auckland. After having missed collecting the ball cleanly, he was seen looking to throw without the ball in his hand, which is not permitted.

Had the on-field umpires spotted it, five penalty runs would have been awarded to the Blackcaps but that did not happen.

In fact, after Pandey missed collecting the ball, Ravindra Jadeja collected it and then threw the ball at the bowler’s end where Jasprit Bumrah too missed the ball which allowed the Kiwi batsmen two more runs and that did not impress India captain Virat Kohli.

Here is the video:

Should that be 5 penalty runs for fake fielding? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/X6LZ1CPZ3h Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) January 24, 2020

Law 41.5 does not permit “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of a batsman”.

Meanwhile, a fiery unbeaten half-century from Shreyas Iyer (29-ball 58*) coupled with another fifty from KL Rahul (27-ball 56) and a handy 32-ball 45 from captain Virat Kohli helped India thrash New Zealand by 6 wickets in the first of the five-match Twenty20 International series at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Chasing a stiff 204 that came on the back of fifties from Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and captain Kane Williamson, India arrived at the target with an over to spare in a show of batting brilliance from the visitors.

With the win, India get their campaign off to a dream start. Iyer was awarded the man of the match on the back of his match-winning 58* off 29 balls.