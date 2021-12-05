Mumbai: Mayank Agarwal made the most of the opportunity at the top of the order in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by smashing a brilliant 150 in the first innings. He scored all those runs but was not the star of the proceedings as New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel had a day to remember. Patel, who was born in Mumbai, picked up 10 wickets and was easily the showstopper.

But how did Mayank counter the Ajaz Patel threat for seven hours while others failed. After the second day’s play, he revealed his success formula against the left-arm spinner. The stylish India opener who was unbeaten on 38 at stumps on Day 2 confessed that the innings were about grit and determination. He also said he attacked Ajaz as he did not want him to settle in and bowl in the dangerous areas.

“This innings was all about grit and determination. I haven’t changed much, just tried to stay side on, but it’s more mental than technical. For my batting, if I don’t attack I’ll get stuck, so if I don’t put Ajaz under the pump, he will keep bowling in good areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, India takes a massive stride towards victory in the 2nd and final test of the series, as Virat Kohli and co. bundled out the Kiwis for a paltry 62, swelling the lead to 332. At Stump’s, India was 69/0 as Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on.

Cheteshwar Pujara, coming out to open in place of an injured Shubman Gill, looked good during his 29 not out while Mayank Agarwal, after his fine 150 in India’s first innings total of 325, remained unbeaten on 38.