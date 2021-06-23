Former England captain Michael Vaughan asked for apologies from the Indian cricket team fans for his winner’s prediction for World Test Championship. Vaughan, who is very vocal about his opinions on social media, predicted earlier that New Zealand will beat India in the inaugural WTC Final.

The summit clash entered the Reserve Day on Wednesday after Day 1 and 4 got washed out due to rain. Despite losing a huge amount of overs, it is expected that both teams might get the desired result in their favour.

“I think I may need a few apologies from the thousands of Indian fans in a few hours for my awful prediction that NZ would win the Test championship final #OnOn #TestChampionshipFinal,” Vaughan tweeted.

Meanwhile, India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a long innings as they were bowled out for 170 and set a 139-run target for New Zealand in the summit clash.

Vaughan also heaped huge praise on flamboyant India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who was top-scorer for India in the second innings with his 41-run knock.

“My favourite cricketer to watch at the moment . @RishabhPant17 !!! #TestChampionshipFinal . love how he looks like he is playing in the back garden,” Vaughan posted on Twitter.

“Fantastic Test Match cricket @RishabhPant17 trying to get on the march NZ doing what NZ do really well Play solid long periods of basic Cricket Love it #worldtestchampionshipfinal,” he added.

While Ravindra Jadeja (16), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Mohammed Shami (13) chipped in with small contributions. India lost three batsmen in the morning session including skipper Virat Kohli (13), Chetehswar Pujara (15) and Rahane.

At Tea, New Zealand were 19/0 with Tom Latham and Devon Conway in the middle.