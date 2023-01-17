IND Vs NZ ODI: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Due To Back Injury, BCCI Releases Updated Squad

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the three-matched ODI series against New Zealand starting from Wednesday due to a back injury. BCCI made the announcement about Iyer missing out via statement and also released an updated squad for the series.

New Delhi: Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the three-matched ODI series against New Zealand starting from Wednesday due to a back injury. BCCI made the announcement about Iyer missing out via statement and also released an updated squad for the series. "Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Shreyas Iyer. India play the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on 18th January 2023," said the statement released by BCCI. Rajat Patidar is named as the replacement for Shreyas Iyer in the Men in Blue squad. However, Patidar finding a spot in the playing 11 would still be not sure as Suryakumar Yadav would be the first choice in the playing 11 for Team India. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat would be contesting for the wicketkeeper spot in Team India in the absence of KL Rahul. Iyer was a crucial middle-order batter for Team India and was in great form so the team would be missing his absence in the series. India's updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.