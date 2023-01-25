Breaking News

    IND Vs NZ ODI: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Fans' 'Sara' Chants Goes Viral

    IND Vs NZ ODI: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Fans' 'Sara' Chants Goes Viral

    Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in the series. He smashed a double century in the first ODI, then a crucial 40 in the second match, and then an astonishing century in the third and final ODI. He was also awarded the player of the series for his splendid and consistent batting performance

    Updated: January 25, 2023 2:13 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
    Indore: Rohit Sharma-led Team India reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after defeating Tom Latham's New Zealand in the third and final ODI by 90 runs at the Holkar Stadium. They earned a clean sweep victory over Kiwis by beating them 3-0.

    Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in the series. He smashed a double century in the first ODI, then a crucial 40 in the second match, and then an astonishing century in the third and final ODI. He was also awarded the player of the series for his splendid and consistent batting performance throughout the three matches.

    The young Indian opener was again the center of focus when he was fielding in the second innings. As the crowd present at the Holkar stadium started their 'Sara' chants after watching Gill near the boundary lane.

    However, that wasn't the real highlight of the moment. The part that has taken over the internet is Virat Kohli's reaction to those chants. Virat was seemingly asking the fans to keep up with the chants and was enjoying it as appeared in the clip.

    In the past, Shubman Gill has been linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. However, there has been no official confirmation that the cricketer is dating any of the two.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    No live matches

    LATEST NEWS

    Big challenge In Series Against India Will Be From Ravichand...

    PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Clears His Stance On Asia Cup Contr...

    IND v NZ: Conway Blames Lack Of Enough Partnerships For New ...

    KFC T20 Big Bash 2022-23: STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction...

    Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Shubman Gill Reveals Favour...

    Advertisement