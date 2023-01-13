New Delhi: Rohit Sharma and Viral Kohli are the notable absentees from the India squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, the BCCI announced on Friday.

India’s squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar