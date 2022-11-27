Hamilton: The second ODI between Shikhar Dhawan-led India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand was called off because of heavy rain at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. New Zealand is still leading the series by 1-0. The third and final ODI of the series would be played on 30th November at the Hagley Oval.

Team India decided to bring Deepak Hooda in place of Sanju Samson. This started a wave of questions on social media. Fans questioned the decision of benching Samson despite a decent outing in the first ODI. The wave was so big that ‘Justice for Sanju Samson’ started trending on social media.

Sanju Samson played a crucial knock in the first One-day international. He scored 36 runs of 38 balls while joining an essential 96-runs partnership with Shreyas Iyer. This is why Samson’s omission from the playing 11 raised many questions about skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Coach VVS Laxman and rest of the team management’s decision.

Shikhar Dhawan explained the decision later and said “We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, shows the depth of our squad.”

Dhawan also spoke about the game being called off due to rain. He said “Not in our control, you just have to wait. We were waiting to get the game started, can’t help it. Now looking forward to the 3rd game. I was quite surprised with the surface, I thought it would be seaming quite a bit, but it wasn’t as much as the last match. It was good to bat on and to see Shubman perform this way was very encouraging.”