India opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be travelling to New Zealand for India’s full-fledged tour comprising five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, starting this Friday, owing to the shoulder injury he sustained while fielding in India’s series-claiming win the third ODI against Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Sunday.

Though there is no official confirmation from the BCCI, a report in the Mumbai Mirror states that the Dhawan will not be part of the Indian team travelling to New Zealand in two batches (Monday night and Tuesday Night).

Dhawan hurt his left shoulder while fielding in the third and final ODI. The incident occurred in the fifth over after Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his shoulder. The southpaw could visibly be seen in pain and was taken off the field.

Dhawan was taken for scans and did not take any further part in the match with substitute Yuzvendra Chahal taking to the field for the remainder of the match.

The report further adds that Dhawan’s X-Ray and scan reports were not encouraging and a replacement for the Delhi opener is being considered by the management. With the India A team already in New Zealand as part of the shadow series, BCCI has the option to pick a player from that squad and an immediate replacement announcement may not be required.

Lat time Dhawan missed an India series was the West Indies T20Is at home in December last year owing to an injury and ICC’s Test Opener of Year for 2019, Mayank Agarwal was named his replacement. With Agarwal touring New Zealand with India A, he could be named in the Indian squad as Dhawan’s replacement.