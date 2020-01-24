India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer stood up and got counted when the side needed him to on Friday during the first T20I at Eden Park, Auckland against hosts New Zealand. He smashed a breathtaking 29-ball 58* and took India over the line in a 204-run chase. His heroics also won him the man of the match.

After the match, the right-hander took to Twitter and expressed his jubilation. His post read, “Iiiyyer up the ladder”. He thanked the fans for wishing him for his knock and said he will remember the knock for a “long, long time”.

Iiiyer up the ladder 😛 Thank you everyone for your wishes 😊 I’m going to remember this one for a long, long time. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hZggK0P2Rq Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 24, 2020

“Amazing to win a game overseas and finishing not out is special. We had lost quick wickets, so we had to build partnerships. We always knew we can score runs because this is a small ground. Looking forward to similar support in the remaining games as well,” he said at the post-match presentation when awarded the man of the match.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul scored a timely 27-ball 56 and India skipper Virat Kohli chipped in with a 32-ball 45 as India beat New Zealand by six wickets with an over to spare.

With the win, India takes a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series and get their campaign off to a brilliant start.