Ind vs NZ: Shubhman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Reach This Milestone

The 24-year old Indian batter breaks Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's record of fastest 1000 ODI runs.

Hyderabad: Shubhman Gill achieved a milestone while playing the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad. The 24-year old Indian batter breaks Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's record of fastest 1000 ODI runs.