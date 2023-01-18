Breaking News

    Ind vs NZ: Shubhman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Reach This Milestone

    The 24-year old Indian batter breaks Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's record of fastest 1000 ODI runs.

    Updated: January 18, 2023 3:53 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
    Hyderabad: Shubhman Gill achieved a milestone while playing the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad. The 24-year old Indian batter breaks Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's record of fastest 1000 ODI runs.

