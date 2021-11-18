Jaipur: Suryakumar Yadav felt comfortable while he was batting at number 3 against New Zealand. However, he said that he is prepared to bat anywhere to suit the Indian team in the coming days before the next T20 World Cup. Surya, regarded as India’s future star in white cricket, scored 62 out of 40 deliveries to get India over the line with a five-wicket win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Mumbai striker came to bat at number 3 in place of Virat Kohli and built up a quick impression because of his impressive 360-degree stroke play around the ground.

“I have batted from opening to number seven position. I am very flexible with batting order. This number three role I have been performing for my franchise (MI) for the last three years so I didn’t feel much difference,” said Suryakumar at post-match press conference.

“I batted the way I bat in the nets. All my shots are the same. I don’t try to do anything different. T20 cricket is to enjoy and that is what I try to do with my batting,”

Venkatesh Iyer who started his international career by hitting a boundary on the first ball of the 20th over but got out on the next ball after playing a reverse scoop . Suryakumar said Iyer would learn from experiences like these in the future. He added that, “He has been really working hard in the net sessions. Last two sessions before batting he was bowling a lot with Paras sir and also having discussion with Rohit also.

“You will surely see him bowl in the games. Tonight there was not any need for him to bowl because Rohit used all his bowlers really well.”