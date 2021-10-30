Dubai: Virat Kohli’s Team India has been pushed to a corner after the loss against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener last week. Now, with their backs to the wall, India would look to beat New Zealand in the do-or-die clash that takes place on Sunday (October 31). It is likely that Kohli & Co would make changes to their playing XI. So, who all get in, and who are the players who may miss out?

Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, and Ravichandran Ashwin would be in line to make the playing XI – but will all three make it? That does not seem likely, but changes will be incorporated.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is not in the best of touch may miss out and Ishan Kishan or Shardul Thakur could replace him in the XI. Both Kishan and Thakur are in good form in white-ball cricket and that could work in their favour.

In his prime, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was an asset. But now, things have changed – he is not as lethal as he used to be. It may not be a like-for-like change, but Ravichandran Ashwin may be drafted in the XI if India decides to play an extra spinner.

India would know that New Zealand will not be pushovers. In fact, the Kiwis have a better record in big tournaments than Kohli’s men. In the 2019 WC, NZ beat India in the semis. In 2021, they again beat India in the inaugural World Test Championship final. NZ would be confident when they take on India in a must-win game on Sunday.