Drop Abhishek Sharma? Ravichandran Ashwin gives clear message to Gambhir & Suryakumar

Despite Abhishek Sharma’s poor run in the T20 World Cup 2026, Ravichandran Ashwin urges India to back the young opener ahead of the crucial final.

Abhishek Sharma form

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma’s tough time in T20 World Cup 2026 continued in the semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium. He scored just 9 runs off 7 balls before getting out to Will Jacks in the second over. This latest low score added to his difficult tournament run, where he has made scores of 0, 0, 0, 15, 55, 10, and now 9 – totaling only 89 runs at an average of 12.71.

Ashwin: Don’t drop him, but have a serious talk

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel “Ash Ki Baat”. He said he does not want Abhishek to be dropped for the final against New Zealand, but the team management must speak to him about playing according to the situation.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“Abhishek Sharma has that factor. In the series against New Zealand, he was in top form. He has batted well against Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry in the past. So I wouldn’t be too fussed about Abhishek. But I would like to have a conversation with him. I would tell him, ‘Listen, there’s a plan against you.’ So don’t try hard to hit the ball,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin on Abhishek’s dismissal vs England

Ashwin felt Abhishek’s wicket was unnecessary. He pointed out that Abhishek had already hit Will Jacks for two boundaries in the over and should have taken a single to give strike to the in-form Sanju Samson.

“In the semi-final against England, I think it was headless batting from him. I am a big fan of his gameplay. He scored eight runs against Jacks, but he intended to score 30 runs against him. Sometimes, you have to leave the ball. Sanju Samson is going so well at the other end, so you just need to take the single and get to the other end. You will get your tee time,” he added.

Ashwin urges Gambhir and Suryakumar to support Abhishek

Ashwin also asked head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav not to put too much pressure on the young player. He believes Abhishek is a talented batter who plays with natural timing and fluency.

“Abhishek is a damn good talent, but I just want to know what sort of conversations are being had with him. Is he coming under too much pressure? If you give him more pressure, then he will look to hit the ball harder. He is a fluent player who relies on timing. You have to keep him in good space, and I will continue with him,” Ashwin noted.

Abhishek’s form has been a talking point for India ahead of the final against New Zealand on March 8 in Ahmedabad. Fans and experts hope the team management can help the young opener regain his confidence and rhythm for the biggest match of the tournament.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/